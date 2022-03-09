MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing 83-year-old woman from Memphis was found dead, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

Rebecca Seay had been the subject of a statewide Silver Alert since March 2 and a Memphis City Watch since March 1.

TBI did not say where or when Seay’s body was found, or what the cause of death may have been.

“We are grateful to all who helped in the effort to find her, and our deepest sympathies for the Seay family,” TBI said in a release.

According to police, officers were called to do a welfare check on Seay at a home in the 300 block of Montgomery Street in Midtown.

When officers checked the home, they were told that Seay was in an unknown rehab facility. Police checked all rehab facilities, but Seay has not been found.

A body was found by police near that location last week. Authorities have not said whether the body was Seay’s.