MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing Memphis woman was found dead Tuesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced.

TBI issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Memphis Police Department Monday for 63-year-old Tanna Taylor Stevenson.

TBI said Stevenson, who had a medical condition, was last seen driving a black 2012 Nissan Maxima.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The TBI said in a statement, “We are saddened to share that Tanna Stevenson was located today in Memphis deceased. Our thoughts are with those who knew and loved her.”