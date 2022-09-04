MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing man after they said he left the scene of an accident.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Elber Gomez-Velasquez. MPD said he was last seen on the 4600 block of Winchester, and the police also said he was apparently intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash at the time.

Police said he is about 5’1″, and he weighs about 145-150 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing white boxer shorts and nothing else.

If you think you’ve seen this man, you are urged to contact Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS (2677).