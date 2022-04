MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was kidnapped at gunpoint and driven away in a car by two men Thursday morning, police said.

Memphis Police issued a City Watch around noon for Byrion Sorrell, from the 2500 block of Chattering Lane in the Frayser area.

They said Sorrell was last seen at 10:02 a.m. being driven away in a black, two-door Honda Accord.

One of the suspects was described as a bald, Black man with a diamond piercing in his upper left cheek, armed with an AR-15.