MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are asking for help locating a North Memphis man who has been missing since Sept. 1.

Antonio Smith, 43, was last seen on Sept. 1 in the 700 block of North Dunlap Street, Memphis Police say.

Antonio Smith (Photo courtesy of the Memphis Police Department)

He is described as a 150 pound, 5-foot-11-inch man with black hair, and brown eyes.

If you locate Smith or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or the Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479.