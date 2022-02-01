MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has pled guilty to multiple crimes including a 2016 stabbing, attacking another prisoner with a brick, and setting fires to a jail.

Police say Calvin Holloway, 25, was reported missing after a friend saw that he planned to meet with Drew Johnson, 30, in April 2016 on Holloway’s Facebook page in southwest Memphis.

Holloway’s body was found four days later with more than two dozen stab wounds in the Westhaven area of southwest Memphis, according to police.

Johnson has also pled guilty to striking another prisoner in the head with a brick in 2021 and setting fires in the jail twice within 10 days in 2019.

According to officers, Johnson also has a pending murder case in Rankin County, Mississippi.

He pled guilty to first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated arson.

He is expected to appear in court on Feb. 15.

