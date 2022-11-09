MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are investigating after a missing man was found dead in Southeast Memphis last week.

According to Memphis Police, officers found the victim, identified as 64-year-old Neavery Anderson, at the intersection of Outland Road and Hungerford Road on November 3 at 10:44 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Silver Alert was issued for Anderson by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on October 7. TBI said he was last seen in the area of Cromwell Avenue.

TBI released a statement on Twitter Wednesday in response to Anderson’s death saying:

“We are very sad to pass along this update in the search for Neavery Anderson, who was missing out of Memphis. We have received word that Neavery is deceased.

Our hearts go out to those who knew and loved him.“

Police have not released his cause of death and said this is an ongoing death investigation.