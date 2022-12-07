MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Haywood County woman who was reported missing was found dead, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday.

A Silver Alert was issued for 71-year-old Donna Rider on Dec. 6. TBI said Rider had a condition that impaired her ability to return without assistance.

They also said she may have been traveling in a 2004 red Jeep Liberty with TN tag DFD856 around the time of her disappearance.

TBI made the announcement on Twitter saying, “We have a very sad update in the search for Donna Rider. We have received information that Donna is deceased. Our thoughts are with those who knew and loved her.”

The cause of death or the events leading up to her disappearance are unknown at this time.