UPDATE: The child’s family has been located, and they are now taking the child home. Child Protective Services has been contacted, according to the Southaven Police Chief.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police are looking for the parents of a boy found on Highway 51 on Tuesday.

Southaven PD posted about this incident on Tuesday morning. They are asking the public for help in identifying the child.

Police said he was unable to communicate his address or give identifiable information about where he lives.

If you know anything about this child or recognize him, you are urged to contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652