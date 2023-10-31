MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing endangered child alert has been issued for an 11-year-old in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Nadia Gordan was reportedly last seen on Monday in the 2500 block of Sparks Street. Her grandmother stated she left the house around 1:00 p.m. after a verbal disagreement.

Police say Gordan is 5’4 tall, weighs 127 pounds, medium complexion with long black braids. She was last seen wearing a turquoise green hoodie, a black skirt with black leggings attached, and black combat boots.

Nadia Gordan (Photo courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of 11-year-old Nadia Gordan, please call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.