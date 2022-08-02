MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road.

Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the word “Candy” written on it.

Police said she may have been headed to Memphis. If you know anything about this missing child or have tips for the Southaven Police Department call them at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.