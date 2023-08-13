MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A two hour search ended in a missing girl with special needs being found in a storm drain in Bartlett Sunday.

11-year-old Isabella Jackson was reported missing by the Bartlett Police Department around 9 a.m.

Bartlett Police Department

She was found in a storm drain two hours later around 11 a.m.

Bartlett Police shared drone footage of the rescue showing several officers pulling the girl from the drain.

Bartlett Police Department

“Everyone loves a happy ending. Awesome job by our teams and we are so happy the child was safe,” said Bartlett Police regarding the rescue.