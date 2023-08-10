MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was reportedly last seen driving a vehicle in Raleigh.

According to police, 11-year-old Jaheim Ewing is missing from his home in the 100 block of Wesley Forest Drive in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police say the boy’s grandmother told officers she saw him driving a gold-colored vehicle in the 3600 of Royal Wood Drive in Raleigh at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Memphis Police did not have information on the make or model of the vehicle.

Police say Jaheim is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 107 pounds. Anyone who has seen him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677.