MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police say a minor was killed and four other people were injured in a crash in Mississippi County, Arkansas.

The crash happened at around 10:42 p.m. Wednesday night on Highway 18 east of Highway 181.

According to a report from the Arkansas State Police, a 19-year-old driver was traveling westbound on Highway 18 when his vehicle left the right side of the road and traveled into a ditch.

State police say the vehicle traveled about 713 feet before overturning and coming into a final rest in a field.

One minor was killed in the crash. State police have not identified the minor.

Arkansas State Police say the driver of the vehicle and three passengers, including two 19-year-olds and another minor, were injured. They were taken to Regional One Medical Center.