MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of Memphis’ most popular music venues, Minglewood Hall, is reopening this spring after being closed for more than two years.

The venue closed in 2020 due to pandemic regulations. The closing allowed them to make improvements in the building’s interior and exterior.

Under new ownership, the venue has new staff and are moving forward to better serve fans.

Grace Gibson the venue’s talent booker released this statement:

Minglewood Hall has played a critical role in the Memphis music community and in the development of countless artists from all over the world. I’m thrilled to see it come back with a vengeance after we’ve all faced such a tough couple of years.



Minglewood’s new upgrades and features include:

A reconfigured stage with upgraded sound and lighting systems

Updated paint and light fixtures throughout entire space

Main venue features new bar tops, bar lighting, and drapery

Atrium boasts updated box office, new signage, and poster wall

Green Rooms fully remodeled to include new flooring, tin ceilings, renovated V.I.P. restroom

Public Restrooms completely overhauled with new vanities, floor and wall finishes

For more information about Minglewood Hall and upcoming shows, visit their website.