MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington police officer was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault and public intoxication, according to the Millington Police Department.

Douglas Haley was arrested on a warrant. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that he was a former deputy at that department.

Haley was taken to the Fayette County jail and is facing three counts of aggravated assault, public intoxication, possession of a weapon and resist to stop.

Millington Police said that the incident happened while Haley was off duty.

