MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington police officer was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault and public intoxication, according to the Millington Police Department.
Douglas Haley was arrested on a warrant. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that he was a former deputy at that department.
Haley was taken to the Fayette County jail and is facing three counts of aggravated assault, public intoxication, possession of a weapon and resist to stop.
Millington Police said that the incident happened while Haley was off duty.
WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.