MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at several people.

Eric Lone, 52, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Deputies responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Navy Road at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to court documents, a woman said Lone shot at her and another man as they were walking through a field on Navy Road near Martin Road. The woman reportedly told deputies they were walking to a store when Lone shot at them.

Court documents state the woman didn’t know Lone and didn’t know why he would shoot at her.

Lone is also accused of shooting at another man during an argument. Court documents say a man told deputies Lone shot at him while they were sitting at a table in the same field on Navy Road.

Deputies reportedly found Lone in the area. Court documents say Lone was armed.

According to court documents, deputies found a shell casing beside the table Lone had been sitting at.

Lone has also been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.