MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of breaking into and stealing from at least six different churches in the Millington area has been arrested.

Michael Armstrong, 22, is facing multiple charges for burglary dating back from August until just last week. He was taken into custody Sunday and was taken to 201 Poplar.

Not only is he accused of stealing from six churches but also a car stereo store, a baseball stadium, a construction company, a medical center as well as other business.

At one of the churches Armstrong is accused of breaking into, an administrator said he took some cash and electronics but also some church T-shirts.

Those shirts were found in Armstrong’s house, police say.