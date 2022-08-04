MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Biden administration announced $2.9 million in funding to modernize the Millington-Memphis airport control tower.

The funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law goes to regional airports to help support local business.

“This grant allows smaller and regional airports to meet today’s demands and prepare them for future opportunities,” said Shannetta Griffin, FAA Associate Administrator for Airports.

The 80-year-old air traffic control tower will receive new upgrades including a new roof, HVAC systems, asbestos removal, and more.

The FAA announced earlier this year it would invest $1 billion into air traffic buildings and equipment across the country.

“Using these resources from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we can help keep people connected to their loved ones, improve the movement of goods, and expand economic opportunities for local businesses and workers,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Ford Motor Company is building its Blue Oval City close to the Millington-Memphis Airport. For more information on Blue Oval City click here.