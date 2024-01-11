MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division will conduct a training exercise that will increase helicopter traffic around the Millington area this weekend.

The division says it will establish a forward arming and refueling point at the Millington-Memphis Airport to conduct refueling and resupply from the 12th through the 15th of January.

Residents living around Millington may expect increased traffic and noise from helicopters conducting operations on their way to Fort Johnson, LA.

“This exercise is designed to evaluate and certify the division’s ability to conduct large-scale, long-range air assault operations in conjunction with training scenarios to test the unit’s communication, logistical resupply, and tactical abilities,” the Army said in a news release.