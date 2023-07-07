MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police and the Bomb Unit reportedly removed artifacts from the Memphis Museum of Science and History Friday morning.

Memphis Police responded to the museum, formerly known as the Pink Palace, at around 11 a.m. Friday.

According to police, officers were called to the scene because military artifacts were found during an archive review.

Police say the TACT/Bomb Unit was called in to assist officers.

Memphis Police say the artifacts were confiscated to be properly disposed of as a precautionary measure.