MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 34-year-old woman who went for a run Friday morning is missing and may have been kidnapped, Memphis police say.

Eliza Fletcher, who lives in the 1500 block of Carr in Midtown, went out for a run early Friday, according to a City Watch alert.

Police say she was seen at Central Avenue and Zach Curlin near the University of Memphis around 4:20 a.m., when an unknown person approached her.

Fletcher was reportedly forced into a SUV and taken away. The suspect is believed to be in a dark colored SUV possibly heading west on Central.

Fletcher’s personal items have been found, but she has not returned home, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Memphis Police officers are gathered near Central Avenue and Zach Curlin on Friday morning.