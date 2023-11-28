MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A gaming store in Midtown was hit by smash-and-grab thieves overnight.
Thieves targeted Game X Change on Union Avenue near Cooper Street. Video from the scene showed a large glass window had been smashed out.
Memphis Police haven’t said if anything was taken.
We will provide more information as it becomes available.