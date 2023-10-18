MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Cook Out located in Midtown was robbed Wednesday morning, according to Memphis Police.

At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 1400 block of Union Avenue.

According to a police report, the manager says he was cleaning the kitchen with two other employees when they heard a loud noise coming from the front of the store.

When they got to the dining area, they saw the front glass door had been shattered and two men were walking towards them pointing guns.

Police say the suspects jumped the cashier counter and ordered the manager to open the safe and give them all the money inside. They got away with almost $1,400.

The suspects took the cash, forced all the victims to get on the ground, and then ran out through the back kitchen door. A district manager confirms no one was injured.

According to Memphis Data Hub, there have been more than 200 business robberies in the city this year.

If you know anything about this morning’s robbery, you’re encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.