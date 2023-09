MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects robbed an employee at a bank in Midtown Thursday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD says officers responded to a robbery at Independent Bank on Union Avenue a little before 10 a.m.

An employee was putting money into the ATM machine outside when three armed suspects robbed them.

The suspects left the scene in a black Infiniti Q50 with damage to the passenger side fender.

Memphis Police say this remains an ongoing investigation.