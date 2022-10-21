MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first barrier-free shelter for women experiencing homelessness is now open in Memphis.

After more than a year of construction, the 2.2-acre facility is now home to one of our most vulnerable population groups.

The opening of the Hospitality Hub comes at a time when organizer, Ellen Roberds, says the need is great.

“People are coming here from other states. We get more referrals, and we are seeing somewhere between one in a half to two times the amount that we were seeing,” Roberds said.

Not only will the facility serve as an emergency shelter but it will also be the region’s first barrier-free shelter for women. It’s a move that will remove restrictions such as cost and paperwork so those who need it can have a place to stay.