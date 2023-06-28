MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the mercury rises, thousands of Mid-Southerners are still sweating it out with no power.

Fan in hand, Amber Miller spent her afternoon sitting on her porch. It’s been nearly 72 hours since the lights have been on in her Raleigh home.

“Towel around my neck as well because it’s so hot, you barely can sit in the house,” she said. “I take a cold shower cause I’m not scared of the water. I’m a Mississippi girl, and I come and get in the truck and charge my phone.”

Her neighbors, like Greg Bonnette, are coping too.

“Very frustrating because everybody’s hot. Everybody’s got medical conditions,” Bonnette said. “My wife has been going over here to the library. They’ve been open. She’s been going over there and charging her devices.”

MLGW President Doug McGowen asks those without power to conserve where they can as the Mid-South expects to hit triple-digit temperatures.

“It is a stressor. This happens every year so we always ask when the temperatures get above 95. We always ask for conservation,” he said.

McGowen said the company is doing what it can to get the lights and AC back on.

“Every single customer is important and there is an urgency. Our entire team is working to get the power back on,” he said.

We asked MLGW about the status of getting power back on Amber Miller’s street. They said it’s a fuse outage affecting 37 customers, and they do not have an estimated restoration time yet.