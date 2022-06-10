MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Jan. 6 hearings could put an even bigger spotlight on former President Trump’s visit to the Mid-South next weekend.

Southaven is gearing up for the event at the Landers Center, which Donald Trump visited back in 2018 when he was president. The American Freedom Tour will run from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 18th.

The American Freedom Tour is billed as a historic, must-attend event featuring America’s top insiders and influencers. Headlining is former President Donald Trump.

But will a new focus on the January 6th Congressional Hearings and Donald Trump change how the Mid-South prepares for the former president’s visit?

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said they are still in the planning stages for the event but can’t say anything about security, and Southaven Police are referring all questions to the U.S. Secret Service Office in Memphis.

The Special Agent in charge there told WREG they will work with local and state agencies to keep everyone safe and what’s happening with the January 6th investigation is not changing what they plan to do.

Even though the tour is stopping at the Landers Center, there is still not a lot of information. You go to the window, and you’re given a piece of paper with a website and a phone number. That’s how you get your tickets for the tour.

We do know the Memphis City Council recently voted down a measure that would have prevented Memphis Police Officers from providing security to the former president as he arrives at the Memphis Airport and travels to Southaven.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland told WREG’s Live at 9 earlier this week that the city had not been asked for its help but if it is asked, assisting the Secret Service is the right thing to do.

“We need to help protect those Secret Service officers, the Memphis public on our Memphis streets, as the motorcade goes through. We’ll just wait to see if we hear anything,” Strickland said.