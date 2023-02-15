MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South residents and officials are doing what they can to brace themselves for the possibility of tornadoes, hail, and high winds Wednesday night.

The threat of severe weather for many in the Mid-South means a trip to the store to stock up on essentials.

“I want to make sure I have candles, I want to make sure I have batteries. I want to make sure I have flashlights,” said Memphis resident Cornelia Dooley.

From Wednesday night to Thursday morning, WREG weather experts say there’s a chance for not only severe storms but large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

It’s a forecast that has officials like Chris Olson, the Director of DeSoto County Emergency Services, prepping across the region.

“We’re making all the connections with our first responder agencies first to make sure our law enforcement, fire, EMS our road departments which help clear roads that all of those are notified of what’s coming on,” said Olson.

Olson says dangling tree limbs and branches left over from the recent ice storm along with an already saturated ground is dangerous.

“When the winds pick up and start blowing there’s a chance, they could dislodge those limbs. And when they fall they could be a hazard to folks on the ground,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of rain here lately and the root systems are kind of weak, so with high winds, there’s a chance they can fall over as well.”

In Memphis, the city says crews will inspect and clear storm drains, inlets, and check other essential areas to help minimize potential street flooding.

Regardless of your zip code, folks say with storms hitting the Mid-South it’s always best to be weather aware.

“Pay attention to the weather that I see on TV and if I need to get to a safe room in my house, the bathroom and away from any windows, and make sure me and my family are safe,” said Christopher Jordan of Southaven.

As for power outages, MLGW was not available for comment but a spokesperson says the utility is always prepared to deal with weather-related outages and crews will work around the clock.