COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Mid-South Gifted Academy in Collierville is getting ready to open a new multi-million dollar middle and high school building next month.

The School of Innovation and Design building, located at 220 South Center Street, is scheduled to open for students on October 16.

The academy says the upper school building will have a new science lab and an IDEA lab, where students will be able to “turn their imaginative ideas into tangible projects and business ventures.”

“We believe in the limitless potential of our students. With MSGA’s School of Innovation and Design, we are not just providing a space to learn; we’re giving them a platform to innovate, design, and shape their future,” says Jessica White, Head of School.

Parents, educators, and prospective students can schedule a tour at midsouthgiftedacademy.com.