MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank will provide diapers to Tennessee residents on Saturday.

The diaper distribution will take place at 3865 South Perkins Road in southeast Memphis. It will last from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

They ask that you bring your Tennessee ID or a form of identification.

Along with this, you will need to provide a current utility bill or another bill that verifies your name and Tennessee address.