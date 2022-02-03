MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re feeling the impact of this winter storm all over the Mid-South especially one Memphis man who woke up to the sight of a tree in his house.

As each drip of water falls into his East Memphis home, Tommy Richmond is counting his blessings.

“I’m very fortunate, it’s just material things,” he said. “All of a sudden we just heard this big explosion. And as soon as I heard it and heard the water coming in, I knew exactly what it was.”

It turned out to be a massive tree from his neighbor’s backyard crashing into his home and destroying a lifetime of memories in the blink of an eye.

“It could have very easily crashed through my bedroom ceiling. There goes another one, and killed all of us,” Richmond said.

Richmond’s home is not the only one to see damage. Across Shelby County, the ice has caused trees to come crashing down on vehicles and some have even fallen into homes.

For that reason, Memphis leaders like Robert Knecht, the Director of Public Works for the city of Memphis, are encouraging people to exercise caution while outside.

“I would say it’s really wise that they avoid being outdoors unnecessarily, so they don’t have any acts like that happen to an individual when they’re outside,” he said.

Knecht said the weather and staffing are among the biggest challenges his crews are facing.

“These trees these limbs are falling as we speak. So, as these crews have to bring in heavy equipment that have to grab that tree, and some case we can’t cut it up and haul it away. We’re just gonna push it out the way to get the streets open, cause we just gone don’t have to ability to haul it away right now,” he said.

Along with the city of Memphis, MLGW says they have crews going around to remove trees on powerlines.

Customers still without service are encouraged to call the Outage Hotline at (901) 544-6500. To report an emergency, such as a down power line or a gas leak, MLGW asks you call (901) 528-4465.