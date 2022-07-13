MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Fair has announced dates and details for its 2022 event.

Family fun attractions along with turkey legs, funnel cakes and more fair favorites will return to the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi on Sept. 22 and will last until Oct. 2.

The fair’s committee said they are currently planning a lineup of notable attractions, including a concert inside the arena by award-winning country artist Jon Pardi.

Attendees can also expect to view a variety of interactions such as pig races, petting zoos, and sea animal presentations. Children can also participate in various contests.



Mid-South Fair

The best time of the year is fast-approaching. The Mid-South Fair is truly a regional destination with fairgoers coming from states away to visit. It impacts the local economy in a big way, packs fun for the whole family and provides educational opportunities for our youth. When you throw the Jon Pardi concert into the mix, this year’s Mid-South Fair is the total package. Todd Mastry, Landers Center executive director

For more on event dates and tickets, visit the Mid-South Fair’s website.