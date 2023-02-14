COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Authors and would-be authors are gearing up for a weekend of training, and there is still time for you to join in.

The annual Mid-South Christian Writer’s Conference will be held in person at First Baptist Church in Collierville on March 17 and 18. Early bird reduced registration ends at midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

WREG’s April Thompson will emcee the event.

There will be workshops, one-on-one appointments with agents and editors, fellowship with other authors, and craft training.

The conference is open to writers of all ages. Visit midsouthconferenceonline.com for more information.