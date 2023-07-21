MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Fighters Association is contributing $5,000 to CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of Memphis Fire Department Lieutenant, Jeffrey Norman.

Shelby County government decided to match the $5,000 contribution, saying that Lt. Norman’s death is a tragedy. They hope that the contribution will help inspire members of the community to come forward with information pertaining to the fire.

The contribution was made after evidence confirmed that the Tuesday house fire was set intentionally, ruling the incident arson.

“One of our own lost his life due to the actions of a criminal. That criminal should be arrested, tried, and convicted of his crime,” said Thomas Malone, President of the Memphis Fire Fighters Association, “We hope these funds will convince someone to turn in those responsible for these egregious acts.”

Malone mentioned in a Friday press release that the Fire Fighters Association hopes for other businesses to chip in funds to assist in the search for answers, and ultimately, the arrest of those responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information on the Tuesday night fire should contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-(CASH).