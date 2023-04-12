SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A small, single-engine plane had a “forced landing” in a field Wednesday afternoon, the Shelby County Fire Department said.

The plane went down near the 4800 block of Benjestown Road, officials said. That is near Northaven in north Shelby County.

Brent Perkins with the Shelby County Fire Department said the pilot appears to be okay. He was up on his feet walking, Perkins said.

The plane experienced engine failure, he said.

WREG has a crew on the way and will update this story.