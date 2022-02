MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis firefighters have responded to over 1,200 fire-related calls since last Thursday’s ice storm, the Memphis Fire Department announced Wednesday.

According to the fire department, they have responded to 1,220 fire-related calls. Of those calls, 55 of them were working fires.

The fire department explained that a working fire means they have confirmed the presence of smoke or a fire that had to be extinguished by fire personnel.