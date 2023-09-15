MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a high-rise fire in Midtown.

The fire department says firefighters responded to the Bryton Tower Condominiums on Poplar Avenue near North Claybrook Street at around 2:38 p.m.

Fire officials say one person was pronounced dead, and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Photo courtesy of Bria Jones, WREG

The fire department says that the fire was knocked down at around 2:52 p.m. The building reportedly suffered smoke and water damage.

At this time, this is no word on what caused the fire. No firefighters were injured.

This story will be updated.