MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a high-rise fire in Midtown.
The fire department says firefighters responded to the Bryton Tower Condominiums on Poplar Avenue near North Claybrook Street at around 2:38 p.m.
Fire officials say one person was pronounced dead, and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The fire department says that the fire was knocked down at around 2:52 p.m. The building reportedly suffered smoke and water damage.
At this time, this is no word on what caused the fire. No firefighters were injured.
This story will be updated.