MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Firefighters battled a blaze in Whitehaven that sent one person to the hospital.

MFD said they responded to a fire on the 1700 block of Goodhaven Drive in Whitehaven Wednesday night.

One person was taken to Regional One Hospital’s Burn Center in critical condition. MFD said they were suffering from second-degree burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time as crews work to contain the scene.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.