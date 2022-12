MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nursing home caught fire Thursday night, according to the Memphis Fire Fighter’s Association.

The nursing home is called Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences, located on the 3300 block Kirby Road. Details are still coming in, but the Fire Fighters Association said this is a 3-alarm fire. As of 10:30 p.m., crews are on the scene and working to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.