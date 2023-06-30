MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after bullets flew into a house Thursday night in Parkway Village, police say

It happened around 10:30 in the 3100 block of Basswood. Police say they recovered 48 spent rifle rounds. They say a handgun may also have been used.

The teen was grazed by a bullet, but was recovering Friday morning. Police have not released any information about the motive or suspects.

Memphis Police say the 16-year-old was in the house with and 18-year-old and a 2-year-old when several shots were fired into the home. They dropped to the ground, and did not see where the bullets came from.

The other two children in the home were uninjured. The children’s mother and sister were not in the home at the time of the shooting, but arrived afterward.

Police say a neighbor’s surveillance camera caught two cars — a white sedan and a black sedan — driving through the neighborhood at the time of the shooting.

Earlier this month, the hospital told us that they have treated more than 70 children with gunshot wounds this year. It’s a number that has increased over the years.

If you know anything about this case, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.