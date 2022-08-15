MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department responded to Cummings K-8 school in South Memphis where officials say part of the interior of a building collapsed Monday.

The fire department said part of the library ceiling fell. A librarian, who was the only person in the library at the time, was taken to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition. Two other adults were taken to hospitals as a precaution.

No children were reported as injured.

Michelle MicKissack, chairwoman of the Memphis Shelby County Schools board, said children were evacuated to Metropolitan Baptist Church.

WREG recorded video footage of children evacuating the school.

This story will be updated.