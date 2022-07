MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is battling large flames at an apartment complex in Cordova.

Firefighters on the scene at the Trinity Lake Apartments in the 7900 block of Club Drive. The fire department is asking drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

MFD ON SCENE : Working Apartment Fire 7900 Blk Club Dr , avoid the area expect delays. pic.twitter.com/qfoxGtoKwf — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) July 1, 2022

The fire department says no injuries have been reported at this time. Video from the scene shows a complex has been heavily damaged by the flames.

This is a developing story.