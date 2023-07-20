MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A house fire that killed a Memphis firefighter and injured three others was intentionally set, officials said Thursday.

Memphis Fire Department ruled arson as the cause of the fire that broke out just before midnight Tuesday in the 2000 block of Rile Street in South Memphis. Some firefighters were trapped in the blaze, and crews began trying to rescue them.

Lt. Jeffrey Norman, a 20-year veteran of the MFD, was killed and three others hospitalized.

Memphis Fire Lt. Jeffery Norman (Courtesy: Memphis Fire Department)

“With deep grief, we announce the passing of Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman, a courageous and dedicated member of our team who made the ultimate sacrifice. Jeffrey was a leader and hard worker who took pride in serving his community,” MFD said on social media.

MFD said the fire was intentionally started in a dumpster on the northwest side of the house, before it spread to the structure.

Neighbors said the house was vacant, and was being cleaned out.