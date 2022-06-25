MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis metro area is under a Code Orange Air Alert, the Shelby County Health Department announced Saturday afternoon.

Ozone levels mean air quality is unhealthy for the very young and old, and those with certain health conditions, the health department said. Those affected should limit outdoor exposure until after sunset.

Shelby, DeSoto and Crittenden counties are under the alert.

The heat is also a concern for some parts of the area. A heat advisory was issued for the following counties until 7 p.m.:

Coahoma, Cross, Lee, Phillips, Quitman, Saint Francis and Tunica.

WREG’s Wendy Nations said Memphis could tie a high temperature record of 100 degrees Saturday.