MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, you will no longer be covered at Methodist healthcare facilities. That also includes Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

BlueCross released the following statement:

The rates Methodist Le Bonheur healthcare system charged us were significantly higher than our average rates for other facilities in the Memphis area – and in the case of Methodist Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, their rates were the highest of any children’s hospital in Tennessee by far.”

Methodist released a statement saying they were not able to reach a resolution.

Methodist said, “because of BlueCross refusal to negotiate in good faith, patients will be out-of-network as of today.”

WREG is reaching out to both Blue Cross / Blue Shield and Methodist Healthcare for more information. WREG will work to keep you updated throughout the day.