MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge ordered a mental evaluation and set a bond of $50,000 Tuesday for a man accused of swinging a sword at a woman and her 2-year-old.

The victim told officers she was waiting in line recently outside the shelter at First United Methodist Church on North Second Street downtown when a man approached her and her daughter.

The suspect was identified as Coleman Garrett. The mother told police Garrett walked up to her and attempted to hug her child.

When she stopped Garrett, he went to his vehicle and retrieved a sword, then pointed it and swung it at the woman and her child, she told police.

The mother and child were not harmed, physically. The woman was able to point out Garrett to police when they arrived at the scene.

Detectives never said there was an underlying mental issue. But days later, Garrett was ordered to appear before Judge Sheila Bruce Renfro inside Mental Health Court.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and is set to return to court next week.