MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers, 14 and 16, are accused of wreaking havoc across the city of Memphis, committing a string of carjackings, attempted carjackings and robberies.

One of their would-be victims who actually fought back said Wednesday that he’s relieved by the arrests, but wants those teenagers to be held accountable.

The arrests are connected to pictures WREG showed you back on Jan. 2, when Memphis Police released surveillance images of several crimes.

The teenagers are accused of attacking a 54-year-old man outside a gas station off Lamar, demanding his car keys at gunpoint.

But that man fought back, not giving up his keys.

“I’m just glad they caught them because they could’ve been doing the same thing, again. Over and over again,” said the man, who asked not to be identified for his safety.

At one point during the struggle with the young suspects, the gun went off, but no one was hit.

“I don’t have no remorse for them, at all,” the man said. “You really tried to take my life. You lucky, by the grace of God, I didn’t try to take yours, with your own gun.”

The would-be victim said he’s tired of hearing about the constant crime, so he took matters into his own hands when his instincts kicked in.

“They seemed like they’re just targeting older people,” he said.

The teens are also accused of an attempted carjacking on Dec. 28. It’s just one of several similar cases they’re charged with around the same time.

“Parents need to be held responsible for it, for their actions,” the man said. “I looked at how many counts they have, that’s like a menace, a menace to society.”

As for what happens next to the teens, he says they need to be charged as adults.

“They’re carrying a weapon, they need to. If you can do the crime, what older people do, you need to get charged like an older person. If my kids did that, I would be like, ‘you did the crime, accept responsibility of the crime.'”

Police were also looking for two girls in this case. At last check they are still wanted.