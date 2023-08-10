MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released a video of two people with rifles walking around a downtown Memphis apartment complex in the middle of the night.

MPD said both suspects were also caught on camera firing the weapons near the Crescent Bluff 2 Apartments on West Virginia Street.

It happened on August 3 at around 2:30 a.m. No one was hurt, but officers said when they walked around the complex, they saw that bullets had hit two apartments.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

MPD is asking for help identifying the shooters who are facing aggravated assault charges.

If you recognize them, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.