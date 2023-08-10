MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released a video of two people with rifles walking around a downtown Memphis apartment complex in the middle of the night.
MPD said both suspects were also caught on camera firing the weapons near the Crescent Bluff 2 Apartments on West Virginia Street.
It happened on August 3 at around 2:30 a.m. No one was hurt, but officers said when they walked around the complex, they saw that bullets had hit two apartments.
MPD is asking for help identifying the shooters who are facing aggravated assault charges.
If you recognize them, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.