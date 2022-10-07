MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two men who are accused of shooting at a moving vehicle in North Memphis.

Police say the incident happened Thursday, September 29, on Jackson Avenue near Breedlove Street.

According to MPD, surveillance video from a nearby camera showed two men arguing with other people in a parking lot. Police say the suspects then got guns out of a dark blue GMC Yukon and started firing shots.

The suspects reportedly shot at a victim as the victim drove away. Police say the victim’s car was shot multiple times as the victim fled.

Memphis Police released pictures of the suspects Friday evening.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.